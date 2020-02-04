MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When President Trump delivers his State of the Union Address on Tuesday evening, Cooper City’s 15-year-old Emily Kaufman will be in the gallery.
Kaufman will be a guest of Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
Kaufman is a diabetic who pays $1,200 a month for insulin, covered for now by insurance.
“I’m a teenager, finances don’t dross my mind every five minutes, but I know for my mother it’s a struggle,” Kaufman said.
With Kaufman at her side, Wasserman Schultz wants to draw attention to the spiraling costs of medicine and threats to health care coverage.
The administration is fighting to have the Affordable Care Act overturned for 20 million more Americans who have health care coverage thanks to the ACA.
Wasserman Schultz is a champion of the lower prescription drug cost act that has already passed the House but is stalled in the Senate.
“It would tie the cost of drugs here to other counties. It would cap the costs for seniors on Medicare,” Wasserman Schultz said.
No word on when the Senate will take up that bill.
