WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) – At Tuesday’s State of the Union address, President Donald Trump praised radio host Rush Limbaugh, who was recently diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.
“Rush Limbaugh, thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country,” Trump said. “Rush, in recognition of all that you have done for our Nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and inspire, and all of the incredible work that you have done for charity, I am proud to announce tonight that you will be receiving our country’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”
Limbaugh gasped and teared up when Trump made this announcement.
First lady Melania Trump then presented Limbaugh with the honor as they stood in the visitors gallery.
