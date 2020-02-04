MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade officials are asking folks to stay out of the water at Oleta River State Park until further notice.
On Tuesday afternoon, Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department crews were repairing an 18-inch wastewater pipe.
Officials said the pipe break resulted in an unpermitted discharge in the area of 7000 Island Blvd with discharge to Little Maule Lake and adjacent water bodies.
So, a no-swim advisory has been issued for the affected areas. Other water recreational activities such as fishing and boating are also restricted.
Officials said the boundaries include Northeast 183 Street to the north, Oleta River State Park Beach to the South, Biscayne Boulevard to the west and the Intracoastal Waterway to the east. They said Greynolds Park is also in the affected area.
The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County said they will continue to test the posted waters.
