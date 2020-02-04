MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Not as chilly Tuesday morning across South Florida but we are enjoying a cool, refreshing start with upper 50s inland and low 60s closer to the coast.

Tuesday will be mainly dry and mostly sunny with warmer highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday night will be comfortably cool in the upper 60s along the coast and low 60s inland.

The warm up continues Wednesday as highs climb to the low 80s and the rain chance remains low.

Thursday will be even warmer with highs close to the mid 80s.

The breeze will build out of the South with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour and there is the potential for more showers ahead of an approaching cold front.

The rain chance will be highest on Friday with showers likely. Some storms are possible due to more clouds and rain around, highs will be cooler in the low 70s.

As a front stalls out and moisture lingers, this weekend there is still the potential for scattered showers. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.