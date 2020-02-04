



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Over Super Bowl weekend, about $1.5 million worth of jewelry was stolen from a celebrity jeweler.

Eric Mavachev, who is widely known as “Eric Da Jeweler” from New York, was staying at the Mondrian South Beach Hotel.

Police said someone somehow got inside his room late Saturday night or early Sunday morning and ransacked the place.

The jeweler told police he was planning to sell the pricey items to celebrities over the weekend.

His Instagram once contained a video showing the jewelry with a caption urging people to purchase the shiny items before the game.

“He’s upset. It’s an invasion,” Attorney Jordan Shaw said.

Shaw is an attorney in Downtown Fort Lauderdale with Zebersky Payne Shaw Lewenz. He represents the celebrity jeweler.

The victim and his girlfriend told police they were not at their hotel room at the time.

“It’s a scary thing and also my client works very, very hard. He came from very little and has grown to what he is today,” Shaw said.

Mavachev told police the manager at the hotel, who is his friend, was aware he was at the hotel but he’s not sure how someone got inside the room.

“He takes as many steps as possible to make sure nobody knows where he is staying, at least those outside his immediate circle,” the attorney said.

Miami-Dade police arrested 30-year-old Xandi Garcia Monday. He appeared before a judge on burglary and grand theft charges.

An anonymous source told detectives that Garcia was selling a stolen right outside the Seybold jewelry building in Downtown Miami.

The source said he was told by the suspect the ring was stolen from a celebrity jeweler from New York.

Detectives believe Garcia may be able to piece some of the puzzle together.

In the meantime, Mavachev hopes he can find his items and they’re returned.

His attorney wants key questions answered.

“Also if they know how this individual knew where my client was and how this individual was able to come in undetected,” he said.

Close to $15,000 was also stolen from the victim’s girlfriend.

Garcia is due back in court Wednesday morning.

He was already on probation until 2022 over a possession of more than 20 grams of cannabis charge.