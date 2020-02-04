Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel rescued a coyote from the water at Port Miami Tuesday morning.
Chopper 4 was over the scene when fire rescue arrived at the scene.
The animal was stuck behind a huge bumper.
Eventually, crews were able to get the animal free but as they tried repeatedly to get a rope around its head to pull it up to safety, the wild animal snapped back showing its teeth.
It kept swimming away from rescuers.
Finally, the animal tired out and they scooped it out of the water, bringing it onto the fire boat, and brought it to shore.
No word on the condition of the coyote.
