Filed Under:Coyote Rescue, Local TV, Miami News, Wild Animal Rescue

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel rescued a coyote from the water at Port Miami Tuesday morning.

Chopper 4 was over the scene when fire rescue arrived at the scene.

The animal was stuck behind a huge bumper.

Coyote stuck in the water at PortMiami. (CBS4)

Eventually, crews were able to get the animal free but as they tried repeatedly to get a rope around its head to pull it up to safety, the wild animal snapped back showing its teeth.

Coyote snaps at rescuers as it was swimming in the water next to PortMiami (CBS4)

It kept swimming away from rescuers.

Finally, the animal tired out and they scooped it out of the water, bringing it onto the fire boat, and brought it to shore.

Coyote swimming in the water is rescued by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and brought aboard a fire boat. (CBS4)

No word on the condition of the coyote.

WATCH THE ENTIRE COYOTE RESCUE HERE:

 

 

 

 

Comments