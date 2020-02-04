



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Fort Lauderdale is updating residents on operations related to recent water and sewer main breaks on South Birch Road, in Harbor Beach, and in George English Park.

Here is what the city had to say Tuesday morning about operations and advisories regarding repairs at each site:

SOUTH BIRCH ROAD WATER MAIN BREAK

– The 16-inch pipe was repaired, and water service was restored to Jackson Tower and Portofino complexes at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Feb. 3. Water service has been restored to all properties in the area.

– As a precaution, the City of Fort Lauderdale, as per Florida Administrative Code, F.A.C. 62-555.340(5), has issued a PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE to affected properties in the vicinity of the break. View the precautionary boil water notice and map of the affected area.

– The Precautionary Boil Water Notice will remain in effect until two consecutive days of passing test results are received as per Florida Code. Results from day one, Tuesday, Feb. 4, will be available on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

– Birch Road remains closed in the immediate vicinity of the break. Traffic is being detoured to southbound Seabreeze Boulevard and northbound A1A via Cortez Street and Poinsettia Street. Jackson Tower remains accessible from the north side of the building via southbound Seabreeze Boulevard.

– A contractor is on site to complete road restoration. Road restoration is underway and expected to be completed later today. Once restoration is complete, Birch Road will reopen to vehicular traffic.

– Neighbors with questions may contact the City’s 24-hour Neighbor Call Center at 954-828-8000.

HARBOR BEACH SEWER MAIN BREAK

– The 4-inch sewer main break at City pump station D-34 was repaired at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 3.

– Restoration activities are underway and expected to be completed later today.

– All traffic restrictions in Harbor Beach have been lifted.

– Neighbors with questions may contact the City’s 24-hour Neighbor Call Center at 954-828-8000.

GEORGE ENGLISH PARK SEWER MAIN BREAK

– Bayview Drive remains open.

– The bypass line continues to carry most of the flow around the damaged section of pipe.

– During the overnight hours, crews attempted to repair the seal in the line stop on the north side of the bypass, which was not functioning properly.

– Discharge volume into George English Lake was reduced however, additional repairs need to be made.

– Crews plan to install an additional line stop on the north side of the damaged section of pipe to capture any remaining flow and divert it into the bypass pipe.

– Crews are working to expedite delivery of all necessary equipment and materials so that work can begin upon arrival.

– Neighbors are reminded that the boat ramp and adjacent parking lot in George English Park are part of an active construction zone and remain closed while repair activities take place.

– For the safety of everyone, access to the construction zone is limited to appropriate operational and management personnel.

– The playground, tennis courts, and basketball courts in George English Park remain open to the public.

Waterway Operations

– 13 aerators are operating in George English Lake and the Middle River to help improve water quality by increasing oxygen levels in the water, increasing circulation, breaking down organic matter in the discharge, and helping to control odor.

– Crews continue skimming activities and debris removal in George English Lake and the Middle River.

– Turbidity curtains have been installed in George English Lake and in the Middle River on the north and south sides of the Sunrise Boulevard Bridge to help with debris control.

– The City is conducting water quality testing at 13 sample points in the waterway in the vicinity of George English Park. To view results, please visit bit.ly/31nlPPl.

– The City will continue to monitor water quality until satisfactory levels are achieved.

Precautionary Advisory for Water-Related Recreational Activities

A precautionary advisory for water-related recreational activities is in effect for the Middle River and surrounding waterways. The general boundaries are as follows, see map on City website for specific area:

• Oakland Park Boulevard, including both the north and south forks of the Middle River (north):

• The New River east of Victoria Park Road (south)

• The Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent canals (east); and

• Victoria Park Road in Fort Lauderdale, extending west to I-95 in Wilton Manors (west).

– Water-related activities including swimming, fishing, jet-skiing, paddle-boarding, kayaking, and canoeing should be avoided within the affected area.

– The precautionary advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

– George English Lake and the George English Park Boat Ramp are closed until further notice.

– To view a map of the waterway advisory area, please visit bit.ly/2Ujrwfx.

– 99 signs have been placed in areas around the affected waterways to alert citizens about the advisory.

Neighbors can also call the City’s 24-hour Neighbor Call Center at 954-828-8000.