MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tickets to see the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Hamilton are some of the hottest tickets in town and now you may be able to get your hands on a couple of the coveted tickets for only $10 each.
The production is holding an online lottery “HAM4HAM” for your chance to get tickets to the show performing at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami starting Feb. 18.
Forty tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each. The digital lottery will open at 11:00 a.m. on February 16 for tickets to the Tuesday, February 18 performance.
Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance until the final Miami performance on March 15.
You must download the official Hamilton app to enter or hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.
The lottery is restricted to people 18 and over with valid photo ID. There is only one entry per person and each lottery winner can purchase up to two tickets. Winners and non-winners will be notified between noon and 4 p.m. the day before the performance.
Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.
