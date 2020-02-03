TAMPA (CBSMiami/CNN) – A Florida brewery that started featuring shelter dogs on their beer cans ended up helping a woman find her dog who had been missing since 2017.

Day-day was one of four Shelter Manatee dogs to be featured on Motorworks Brewing beer cans. The Bradenton brewery put the dogs smiling mugs on the cans to help them get adopted. The brewery’s act, and the cans, have been featured in USA Today, CNN, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The story also went viral on social media.

Two of the dogs were adopted immediately, but Day Day was holding out for her perfect family.

That’s when Monica Mathis saw a familiar smile online.

“I was looking at the dogs and I was like of my gosh, that’s Hazel,” she said. “We were all screaming like crazy people because we were so excited.”

Turns out Day Day already had a family who called her Hazel and they have been looking for her since 2017. They were just looking for her in the wrong state.

“We never certainly thought it was going to be as far as Minnesota,” said a representative from the shelter.

When Day Day, aka Hazel, escaped her home, the family lost her microchip paperwork and were unable to update her information.

“I would think about her every day, every day,” said Mathis.

Mathis said she her family lost hope until they saw the pup on a beer can.

Now the Humane Society is working to send Day Day back home for free.

“I’m just so blessed and excited to have her home and I get her back,” said Mathis.

Excited for the day that Day Day rejoins her perfect family.

