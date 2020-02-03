MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Crisis counselors were available Monday at Deerfield Beach High School after a 15-year-old football player was shot and killed at his grandfather’s funeral over the weekend.
Riviera Beach police say someone opened fire at the Victory City Church on Saturday, killing two people and injuring a woman.
One of the victims was 15-year-old Terrance Jackson. He played football at Deerfield Beach High.
A 47-year-old man, Royce Freeman, was also shot and killed.
Jackson had reportedly decided not to go on a team trip to several colleges so he could attend his grandfather’s funeral in Palm Beach County.
The church pastor says they had brought security guards in after learning there could be trouble among some family members.
The shooting took place after the guards left, police said.
Authorities are still looking for the gunman, but police say they have several leads.
This is the second tragedy for Deerfield Beach High. Back in December, another football player Bryce Gowdy took his own life.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
