MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Teens have found a loophole in the FDA’s new ban on flavored e-cigarettes.
According to a New York Times report, teens are switching from cartridge-based brands like Juul to disposable e-cigarettes.
Last month, the Trump administration banned the sale of fruit and mint flavors for e-cigarettes that use refillable cartridges.
The policy does not apply to non-refillable devices.
