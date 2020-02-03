



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Food and the Super Bowl go hand in hand as game day gluttony is often the norm, but now there’s a push to ensure left over food at official NFL tailgate events and even Hard Rock Stadium doesn’t go to waste and instead goes to feed the hungry and homeless in South Florida.

As part of the NFL Green initiative to be more sustainable and reduce food waste at this year’s Super Bowl LIV, app-based Food Rescue US-Miami spent Monday picking up left over food at hotels, restaurants, markets and even this year’s Super Bowl Experience.

Over the past year, the organization has provided 250,000 meals and kept 300,000 pounds of food from landfills where decomposing food produces more harmful methane gas then auto emissions, according to Food Rescue US.

Food rescued from Super Bowl LIV and related events will be delivered to Miami Rescue Mission, Broward Outreach Center, Broward Partnership for the Homeless, Lotus House Shelter, and Camillus House.

“We know food insecurity impacts one in seven people in the state of Florida,” said Carol Shattuck, CEO of Food Rescue US. “Through our work with Centerplate and NFL Green, we can make sure excess food from Hard Rock Stadium and the Miami Beach Convention Center helps to feed individuals and families throughout Miami, while also not contributing to the growing food waste crisis in the U.S.”

Food Rescue US-Miami is also recusingwill be back to rescue food from Hard Rock Stadium food service provider, Centerplate Hospitality, including at their VIP clubs, owners boxes and other onsite events.

