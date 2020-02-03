Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A driver is airlifted to a local hospital after crashing into a school bus packed with children in Davie.
The accident happened along the eastbound lanes of Griffin Road.
Emergency crews worked for several minutes to pull the driver out of his vehicle before taking him to the hospital.
The driver’s condition is currently unknown.
Chopper 4 was at the scene of the accident where a BSO Fire & Rescue chopper had landed on the roadway.
Police say eight children onboard the public school bus complained of minor injuries.
Three of the children went to a nearby hospital to be checked out.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.