MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a chilly start across South Florida.

Temperatures fell into the upper 40s and lower 50s overnight. With bright sunshine in place, afternoon highs will climb to the low 70s.

Monday night will be nice and cool with low 60s and more clouds.

Tuesday’s highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s and we’ll enjoy mainly dry and mostly sunny weather again.

It will be even warmer on Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.

The rain chance starts to increase Thursday and especially Friday due to another cold front that will move in. This weekend’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a cooler breeze.

