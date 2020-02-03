FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Crews in Fort Lauderdale working to fix another leak.
This time it’s a water main leak, not a burst sewer pipe.
The break happened in the ara of 100 South Birch Road on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Properties in the area are experiencing low pressure and some have no water.
Birch Road is closed to northbound and southbound traffic in the immediate vicinity of the break.
rews are currently working to isolate the break so the damaged pipe can be assessed and a repair can be made.
Neighbors with questions may contact the City’s 24-hour Neighbor Call Center at 954-828-8000.
Speaking of sewage leaks, the last one at George English Park, which the city thought it had temporarily fixed with a bypass line until they could repair the 42-inch pipe, has begun to leak again. A line stop on one end of the bypass pipe is leaking and a small amount of sewage is going into Middle River.
The city said they hope to have that leak plugged, so that all the sewage flows into the bypass pipe, by midnight.
You must log in to post a comment.