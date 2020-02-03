Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Beach Police Department has called out the bomb squad to investigate a suspicious package.
Police are asking people to avoid the area of 14th St. between Washington and Collins Ave.
No other details have been given.
