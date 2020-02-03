  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bomb Squad, Local TV, Miami Beach Police, Miami News, Suspicious Package

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Beach Police Department has called out the bomb squad to investigate a suspicious package.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of 14th St. between Washington and Collins Ave.

No other details have been given.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

Comments