



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Kansas City Chiefs are leaving Miami Gardens as Super Bowl 54 champions. This was Miami-Dade County’s eleventh time hosting the big game.

You may remember, the stadium had to undergo renovations in order to attract the NFL’s championship game.

Sunday, it hosted the bowl game in a stadium that can fit more than 65,000 people.

Many of those fans came from all over the United States. They were met with security measures similar to a presidential inauguration.

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for winning the Super Bowl LIV! https://t.co/bvbNlBTSnX — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) February 3, 2020

“It’s amazing. Nothing better than this,” a fan who did not want to be identified said.

Now, leaders throughout Miami-Dade are already planning on how to get the largest sporting event to return to South Florida.

“I don’t believe this is going to be the last one for ten years. I think we are going to get into some kind of rotation. You’ll see Super Bowls here every five or six years,” Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez said.

Not every fan Sunday wore a jersey supporting one of the teams in the Super Bowl. One man wore a Dolphins jersey. He hopes, if the game comes back, the Dolphins will win here at home.

“Dolphins are still number one. We are coming back,” he said.

The mayor told CBS 4 News Sunday, this game has a greater impact than filling Hard Rock Stadium.

“Direct economic impact, $400 to $500 million. And then the visual impact is not only going to last today but into the future,” Mayor Gimenez said.

The mayor also believes Sunday’s perfect football weather will also help create a perfect pitch as to why the game should return.