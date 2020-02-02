



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Whether you are going to the Hard Rock Stadium for Super Bowl 54 or South Beach to watch the game, get ready to wait.

South Florida is no stranger to traffic, but with tens of thousands of people in town for the game, it’s led to some serious gridlock.

Some of the worst traffic was Saturday night on South Beach, one of South Florida’s top tourist hot spots. Frustrated drivers honked their horns as traffic snarled on streets on the congested streets.

“You kind of expect traffic like this when you have festivities going on. There’s no way to get around it. You got to put it in your head that you have to deal with it,” said Carl Robert who is in town for the game.

Miami Beach played host to several events including Super Bowl Experience and plenty of star-studded parties.

One man remembers seeing the city crowded before.

“We live here in South Florida. But when the Super Bowl comes to town, like it did many years ago, it’s just crazy,” he said.

Because of the large crowds, police have security measures to keep residents and visitors safe and drivers are not allowed on Ocean Drive between 5th and 15th streets.

Ocean Drive is scheduled to reopen at 7 a.m. Monday since officials believe many visitors will be leaving Monday.