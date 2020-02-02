COMPLETE COVERAGESuper Bowl 54 In Miami
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami police are investigating the shooting of a man in Northwest Miami on Sunday evening.

Authorities said they received a shot spotter alert at approximately 6:03 p.m. in the area of NW 13th Avenue and NW 62nd Street in Miami.

When police arrived they found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information was released by police.

