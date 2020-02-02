Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Super sunny weather expected for Super Bowl Sunday with highs around 70 and a dry northwest breeze.
For kickoff after sunset, temperatures will be falling quickly into the mid-60s under clear skies. By halftime, temps continue to fall into the low 60s under crystal clear conditions.
Following the passage of a strong cold front Saturday evening, cool polar high pressure will build into South Florida through Sunday. After daytime highs around 70, overnight lows will drop into the 40s and 50s.
Monday will see more sunshine and highs in the mid-70s. The next chance for rain will be Wednesday ahead of another cold front by week’s end.
You must log in to post a comment.