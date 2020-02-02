COMPLETE COVERAGESuper Bowl 54 In Miami
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:00 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMGlobal Wealth Management
    12:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    View All Programs
By Craig Setzer
Filed Under:Craig Setzer, Local TV, Miami News, Super Bowl 54, Super Bowl In Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Super sunny weather expected for Super Bowl Sunday with highs around 70 and a dry northwest breeze.

For kickoff after sunset, temperatures will be falling quickly into the mid-60s under clear skies. By halftime, temps continue to fall into the low 60s under crystal clear conditions.

Following the passage of a strong cold front Saturday evening, cool polar high pressure will build into South Florida through Sunday. After daytime highs around 70, overnight lows will drop into the 40s and 50s.

Monday will see more sunshine and highs in the mid-70s. The next chance for rain will be Wednesday ahead of another cold front by week’s end.

Craig Setzer

Comments