COMPLETE COVERAGESuper Bowl 54 In Miami
Filed Under:Department of Corrections, Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Arrests, Super Bowl 54

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Law enforcement officials are reporting that 129 people were arrested on Saturday in Miami-Dade County.

Here is what regional agencies said about the number of arrests:

— City of Miami police had 38 arrests
— Miami Beach police made 9 arrests
— Miam-Dade police had 27 arrests
— Miami Gardens police made 3 arrests

Juan Disgranados with the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department said he was not aware if any ‘high-profiles or celebrities’ had been arrested.

Miami-Dade Corrections said they had processed 129 people.

Comments