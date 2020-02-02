Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Law enforcement officials are reporting that 129 people were arrested on Saturday in Miami-Dade County.
Here is what regional agencies said about the number of arrests:
— City of Miami police had 38 arrests
— Miami Beach police made 9 arrests
— Miam-Dade police had 27 arrests
— Miami Gardens police made 3 arrests
Juan Disgranados with the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department said he was not aware if any ‘high-profiles or celebrities’ had been arrested.
Miami-Dade Corrections said they had processed 129 people.
