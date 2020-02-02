



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The eyes of the world are on Miami and on Hard Rock Stadium for Sunday night’s Super Bowl LIV.

This is the 11th time Miami has hosted the Super Bowl, more than any other city, ever.

The Super Bowl is expected to bring in at least $500 million to the local economy.

More than 60 thousand fans will pack the Hard Rock for the game, tens of thousands more are in town for the biggest game of the year.

The good news is – tonight will be rain-free and the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are ready to go.

Security will be tight at the stadium with law enforcement watching everything that is going on from the main security hub, or Joint Information Center (JIC).

Located inside the Miami Gardens Police Department, it brings together the leaders in law enforcement for most of Miami-Dade County.

From the JIC, they are monitoring locations around the city closely.

If something happens, the Joint Information Center speaks as one voice for the community and anything related to the Super Bowl.

“It is set up so that social media is in the center,” said Miami-Dade police Detective Christopher Thomas. “So everything that goes through can go through them, they can get all the information gathering, so a call comes in, we take the information, we send it through to social media because we need to disseminate so we can make sure that it goes out to the community in a unified fashion.”

Customs and Border Protection agents from Air and Marine Operations are patrolling the skies using Black Hawk helicopters.

“We are committed to making sure that we know as much as we can about any threats that may come in and we’re prepared to take whatever action is necessary for us to make sure that they’re safe coming in. So we want them to come in good and we want them to leave good as well,” said Thomas.

Law enforcement officials also have a mobile JIC.

The FBI says the agency is also contributing to Super Bowl security with crisis management expertise, intelligence collection, and tactical teams.