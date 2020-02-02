



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Under picture perfect blue skies at the Hard Rock Stadium, Super Bowl 54 welcomed football fans from all over the world.

Among those taking in the wonderful weather and ready for some NFL action were former and current players as well as big-time celebs.

“I’m just going with I hope it’s a great, close game,” said two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning, who won one right here in Miami. “Last time I played here it rained, so I’m jealous of this beautiful weather. This is what it’s supposed to be. It’s a great place to have a Super Bowl. I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo also spotted Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walking in as well as an unusually quiet and reserved Shaquille O’Neal, who was wearing a sweatshirt with his late friend Kobe Bryant’s picture on the front.

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart was a bit confused who he was routing for.

“Go Eagles, Go Eagles!” Hart said before telling Petrillo how much he enjoys Miami.

“I love Miami. I love the people, I love the city. Good energy here, and good times,” he said.

Pharrell arrived with his family and he was, well, happy!

“I love Miami,” he said.

And lo and behold, there was rock royalty in the house. The one and only Paul McCartney arriving with his wife, Nancy.

Petrillo asked how he felt about being at The Super Bowl.

“I’m very excited to be here,” he told Petrillo.

Cardi B said a quick hi.

So did Jon Hamm and Goldie Hawn, who wouldn’t pick a favorite when Petrillo asked her who shew as routing for.

“Oh God, I don’t dare say. I’m happy if everybody wins,” Hawn said laughing.

But for it was reuniting with Jamie Foxx, Petrillo’s dance partner from last night, which made this Super Bowl truly a winner for her.

“It was you and me dancing last night,” said Petrillo approaching Foxx.

“Yes, that was! I didn’t know that,” he said. “It was a great night last night and looking forward to a great day today.”