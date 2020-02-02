FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A bypass line has been successfully installed on a broken sewer main at George English Park in Fort Lauderdale.
The city said early Sunday morning, the bypass line was implemented and it is functioning properly. Sewage is no longer going into George English Lake or the Middle River.
At approximately 3:45 a.m., the sewage flow was diverted around the damaged section of pipe & into the bypass line, which is functioning properly. Sewage is no longer reaching George English Lake or the Middle River.
➡️ https://t.co/zTi6cCUVXO pic.twitter.com/tq3LIFBTod
— City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) February 2, 2020
Work will now begin on repairs to the damaged portion of the 42-inch pipe. Crews plan to dig an access pit around the pipe so it can be cut out, removed, and replaced with a new section.
The boat ramp and adjacent parking lot in George English Park will remain closed while repair activities take place.
-The playground, tennis courts, and basketball courts in George English Park remain open to the public.
On Saturday, the city expanded the boundaries for the precautionary advisory for recreational activities. The boundaries are:
•Oakland Park Boulevard, including both the north and south forks of the Middle River (north);
•The New River east of Victoria Park Road (south)
•The Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent canals (east); and
•Victoria Park Road in Fort Lauderdale, extending west to I-95 in Wilton Manors (west).
Water-related activities including swimming, fishing, jet-skiing, paddle-boarding, kayaking, and canoeing should be avoided within the affected area.
You must log in to post a comment.