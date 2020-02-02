Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating the reported shooting of a 4-year-old child and a man inside a vehicle Sunday night in Fort Lauderdale.
Authorities say the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department responded to the scene of the double shooting, in the 2000 block of the NW 29th Terrace, at around 8:39 p.m.
Once firefighters arrived they found the shooting victims inside a car. They were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office will be taking over the investigation, authorities said.
No additional information was immediately available.
