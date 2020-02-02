



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The mayors of San Francisco and Kansas City each believe the odds of their team winning the Super Bowl are in their favor.

And so, in Big Game tradition, London Breed and Quinton Lucas have put it all on the line with a mayoral bet.

With Miami Mayor Francis Suarez playing referee to ensure the losing mayor pays up, he held a coin toss to see who would make the first bet.

Breed called “tails” but it landed on “heads,” so Lucas, who was in a sleek black Chiefs jacket, started off the betting.

“In the off chance that Kansas City loses, which won’t happen, not only will I come to San Francisco, but I’ll bring barbecue from Kansas City, we will bring a local craft and all types of Kansas City knickknacks,” he said. “So we’ll show some good Midwestern hospitality.”

Sporting her gold Niners jacket with red and white trim, Breed then started listing off what San Fran is bringing to the table.

“Well, we all know San Francisco is the beautiful City by the Bay, and people know San Francisco for our crabs,” Breed said. “So my bet is a roast crab, garlic noodles, which are to die for, as well as one of my favorite rum cakes.”

Breed also promised some locally brewed beer that she said pairs nicely with the food.