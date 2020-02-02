MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Former baseball shortstop and third baseman Alex Rodriguez said on Sunday, “I feel like the Super Bowl should be in Miami every year. It’s just perfect.”
Right before the Super Bowl began, Rodriguez watched the players warm up from the sidelines and embraced Michael Strahan, and then the former baseball player’s 11-year-old daughter, Ella, ran up to him and they hugged.
Rodriguez, who is engaged to halftime performer Jennifer Lopez, said he was thrilled to be at the big game.
Early in the day, tailgate performer Darius Rucker has been to more than a dozen Super Bowls, but the singer said being at the big game never gets old.
“I am excited. It’s a great day for the Super Bowl. Perfect weather,” said Rodriguez.
