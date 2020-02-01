MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Super Bowl is the biggest game in the world using a football that’s produced in the smallest factory on the planet.

The Wilson factory in Ohio ‘hand’ makes the footballs that are used in the big game.

They’ve brought a miniature version of their factory to the Miami Beach Convention Center as part of the Super Bowl Experience

Wilson has set up a small production plant complete with sewing machines and miles of lacing. Fans can watch the entire step production process: sewing, turning (softening the leather), lacing, and molding (shining the ball). They can even buy a customized football

Wilson has been providing footballs to the NFL since 1941. They also supply footballs for high schools and colleges.

“Every day we produce 2,500 footballs. That’s 600,000 a year,” said plant manager Andy Wentling

In an age of automation and outsourcing, Wilson has no plans to change its homemade process.

“There’s something about the pride and passion. You can spend enough money on automation but it wouldn’t be right,” said Wentling.

Sammy Helmrich, 12, and his dad Todd watched as Wilson craftsmen and women pieced together their custom made football on Saturday.

“I feel more connected to the game and more connected to Sammy. It’s a great bonding process,” said Todd Helmrich.

On Sunday, Wilson will provide 54 footballs to each of the teams for the game.