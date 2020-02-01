



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some people can only dream about the day they get to meet a famous athlete, or even get a ticket to a big game like the Super Bowl, but that dream became reality Saturday for two football super fans and it was all thanks to Make-a-Wish.

“They granted my wish to go to the Super Bowl,” says 16-year-old Christopher Benson. He is in town all the way from Hawaii.

Benson is battling a kidney disease, but on this day, he was training like a pro.

“I love it,” he says. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s very different than what we have at home.”

Dylan Sari also had a wish to head to Miami for Super Bowl fun.

“I am really looking forward to the game!” he says.

The eight-year-old from Pennsylvania is fighting Leukemia. His father, Ahmet, says this weekend is about more than just football for them.

“Him going through his treatments and being in the hospital often, this weekend with the family is really special,” he says. It just takes away, in the mind, what he’s going through. He’s a really tough kid, and we’re proud of him.”

The weekend kicked off at the Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center. They took in the sights, played some games, and even met a professional NFL athlete.

Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans greeted them for autographs and plenty of photos.

“Seeing a leading rusher in the NFL is really, really cool,” Dylan says.

“It was very thrilling,” says Christopher. “My heart was beating so fast, because, even though I have met other NFL players, his height is, like, so intimidating when I’m short. It’s crazy!”

Sunday they will be headed to the game and enjoying these memories with their families.

For more information on Make-a- Wish, or time learn how to grant wishes, visit sfla.wishes.org.