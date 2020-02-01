MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After some strong to severe storms overnight, we are enjoying a break from the wet weather.

We’re off to a cool, quiet start with the mid to upper 60s across Broward and Miami-Dade, low 70s across the Keys.

But don’t put away the umbrella just yet. Although it is dry now and we are enjoying some sunshine, we will see another round of storms.

Later this morning and especially this afternoon and evening, storms will develop as a front moves in. The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting a slight risk of a few strong to severe storms that may produce some heavy rain, localized flooding, and gusty winds. Winds may gust up to 30 miles per hour or higher. A small craft advisory has been issued for boaters due to hazardous marine conditions.

Once a cold front sweeps through, we will gradually clear out and cool down overnight into the low to mid-50s. As high pressure builds in, drier and cooler air will take over. We’ll enjoy a spectacular Super Bowl Sunday with bright sunshine and pleasant highs in the low 70s. It will be nice, cool and dry around game time with evening temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Late Sunday night temperatures will be in the low 60s and overnight lows will fall to the low 50s.