



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Saturday’s rain did not stop thousands of people from taking part in the final day of the Super Bowl Experience inside the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Ahead of the game Sunday, football fans were able to show off their athletic skills and participate in workout drills similar to athletes.

Craig Roberts traveled from New York to South Beach.

“Miami weather. When it rains, it rains for a brief period of time and then it stops. I’m from New York when it rains, it’s all day long. This is fine by me,” he said.

The Miami Beach Convention Center was transformed into a place where people of all ages were able to kick, throw, or pass footballs around.

“I just love the excitement. All the things that you can try. The things that professional football players do,” Roberts said.

Others traveled from Pennsylvania to root for their favorite team in the Super Bowl but they wanted to stop by the convention center ahead of game day.

“It’s really cool. It seems really authentic. Very interesting,” one person said.

Fans were also surprised at the process of making footballs. There was an area where people stopped and watched workers make footballs from scratch.

Now that the experience is ending, some of the fans who attended the event are now preparing for a bigger experience, which is watching the game in person.

“It’s going to be great. Pretty evenly matched. Just looking for a lot of excitement,” Roberts said.

Many locals took part in the experience earlier in the week when it was $20. The price increased to $40.

Organizers have not released numbers detailing how many people took part in the experience and whether it’s an increase from last year.