



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Popular vacation destination South Beach is hosting many visitors Super Bowl weekend and those large crowds means more cars on the road.

CBS4 News cameras captured frustrated drivers honking their horns in South Beach Saturday night. One man riding a bicycle quickly avoided hitting a car while weaving in and out of snarled traffic.

Locals know the roads are busier than normal, but one man says the traffic isn’t as bad.

“In DC, this is little traffic,” one visitor said.

He doesn’t mind the sea of brake lights. His friend, Carl Roberts, knows how to prepare to battle the congested streets. His advice is to mentally prepare.

“You kind of expect traffic like this when you have festivities going on. There’s no way to get around it. You got to put it in your head that you have to deal with it,” Roberts said.

Miami Beach played host to several events including Super Bowl Experience and plenty of star-studded parties.

One man remembers seeing the city crowded before.

“We live here in South Florida. But when the Super Bowl comes to town, like it did many years ago, it’s just crazy,” he said.

Because of the large crowds, police have security measures to keep residents and visitors safe and drivers are once again being told to stay off Ocean Drive.

One family told us the Saturday traffic on the beach kept their outing lasting longer.

“No. We are going to go have dinner on Lincoln Road,” she said.

Ocean drive is scheduled to reopen at 7am Monday since officials believe many visitors will be leaving Monday.