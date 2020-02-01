MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friday night’s severe weather forced the cancelation of the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LIV Party.

Pepsi said it was forced to cancel the show at the Meridian at Island Gardens, a concert venue on Watson Island, because of an order from the fire department.

There was a mandatory evacuation before headliner Harry Styles was able to perform.

WATCH: CONCERT-GOERS IN THE RAIN DURING MANDATORY EVACUATION

Styles took to Twitter to express his disappointment.

To those of you here in Miami, I was told there’s a severe storm on the way. The fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances. Please stay safe. I’m so disappointed, and I’m sorry. I love you all. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) February 1, 2020

Pepsi released a statement on Twitter that they would be offering full refunds for both the show and ride shares to the venue.