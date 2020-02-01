FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Crews worked through the night to fix a broken sewer main in Fort Lauderdale.

The break occurred in a 42-inch main at George English Park, right across the street from the Galleria Mall, Thursday morning. This is a main transmission line in the city, it runs for seven and a half miles, parts of it have broken four times since December.

This is the seventh overall break to flood streets with sludge in about seven weeks.

The city said overnight their contractor installed a tapping saddle on the south side of the damaged portion of the pipe was installed and concrete was poured around the saddle to secure it in place. A tapping saddle was installed on the north end of the damaged pipe Thursday night.

The contractor also began fusing together the pieces of the 32-inch bypass pipe and preparing it to be connected to the two tapping saddles on the 42-inch pipe.

“The repair work entails installing a bypass line that will divert the flow around the damaged portion of the pipe to keep it fully contained in the system and prevent any further discharge from entering into the river,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

Once the bypass is up and running, crews will work to repair the broken section. They are hoping to have that repair done by late Sunday or early Monday.

A precautionary advisory for water-related recreational activities is in effect for the Middle River and surrounding waterways. The boundaries of the advisory are as follows: NE 26 Street (north); Las Olas Boulevard (south); North Victoria Park Road (west); and the Intracoastal Waterway (east).

Water-related activities including swimming, fishing, jet-skiing, paddle-boarding, kayaking, and canoeing should be avoided within the affected area.

In addition, the following restrictions will be in effect immediately:

• George English Lake is closed until further notice.

• George English Park Boat Ramp is closed until further notice.

The precautionary advisory will remain in effect until further notice.