



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you didn’t score a ticket to the big game, you can still experience the Super Bowl, sort of.

Saturday is your last chance to check out the Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center and you can stay dry while doing so.

The ‘experience’ is all about football with an emphasis on the big game. There are also interactive activities, from throwing a pass and kicking a field goal to learning about tailgating.

The Super Bowl is having a major impact on South Florida’s economy.

“Remember it’s warm here and cold everywhere else. It’s gonna break records,” said Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau head Bill Talbert. He expects the event to break all records for economic impact.

“This is our 11th Super Bowl and if you look at our top ten days, three are Super Bowls,” he said. “The media coverage we get for an entire week is priceless.”

At the airports, Miami International Airport reports that 400 private jets have arrived which is double the usual number.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport says Jet Blue added 12 charter flights.

Opa-Locka Executive Airport, as seen from Chopper 4, shows dozens of parked luxury private jets, after flying in their high-paying passengers for the game.

Hotels are full, restaurants are busy, and the roads are jammed.

Vic Clabeau and Mark Castanon, die-hard 49er fans, are in town for the game. They spent $30,000 on premium Super Bowl tickets and they are spending another couple thousand dollars on accommodations for their five-night stay.

“Our 49ers have been here for two other Super Bowls. It’s a lucky place,” said Castanon.

“We’re here to soak up the Super Bowl atmosphere, we’re here to support our team, and we are looking forward to getting to that game on Sunday,” he added.

“It’s been 50 years for the Chiefs. It’s worth it,” said Juan Chavez who says he paid more than $5,000 for his Super Bowl ticket.

Chiefs fan James Adair said he had to be here for his team.

“They support themselves as a team and off the field they support the fans so everybody is good as a family.”