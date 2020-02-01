



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One day after stormy weather led the Miami Fire Department to cancel a Harry Styles concert at the last minute, music fans lined back up outside the same venue, to be the first in line to see Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga is scheduled to take the stage at the AT&T Super Saturday Night concert at Meridian at Island Gardens on Watson Island.

For dedicated ‘little monsters’, they woke and worried if the Lady Gaga concert would be canceled too.

“I was shook. We were like, ‘Oh, not sure it’s gonna go on’,” said Vincent Forgione. His friend Austin Key said, “We were taking bets as to what the tweet would look like when Gaga’s team told us it’s over.”

It was over for Harry Styles fans Friday night when they were asked to leave the concert venue, Meridian at Island Gardens, just before Styles was to start his performance.

The Miami Fire Department canceled the Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar concert as strong thunderstorms moved through the city shortly after 8 p.m.

“This was a mandatory evacuation in Miami across special event venues,” Pepsi said in a tweet. “We are focused on ensuring everyone is safely evacuated. We deeply apologize to the fans.”

Styles apologized to fans on Twitter, saying the fire department wouldn’t allow the concert to go on “under any circumstances.”

“I’m so disappointed, and I’m sorry,” Styles wrote.

Despite the evacuation order, disappointed fans didn’t want to leave and when they finally had to, many were stuck in the rain.

Meanwhile, inside the Meridian at Island Gardens on Watson Island, organizers say the cancellation was unfortunate but they prioritize public safety first.

“We just had an emergency evacuation. There was a tornado watch and high wind alerts. We had an evacuation plan,” said Jack Murphy, an executive producer of many Super Bowl events. “It’s, you know, South Florida.”

Meridian and Island Gardens is a 65,000 square foot facility, which took a few months to set up, and will take a couple of weeks to break down.

Aside from some water in the front foyers, there was no major damage or concerns with the venue.

For those who attended the Harry Styles concert Friday night, Pepsi tweeted it will offer a full refund for the canceled show and pay for the cost of ride shares for concertgoers.

As for the weather, it is supposed to clear up in time for the Super Bowl on Sunday.