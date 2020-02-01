MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Troy Polamlau, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Steve Atwater and Isaac Bruce are all headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Unfortunately, former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas is not.

Edgerrin James, former University of Miami star turned Indianapolis Colts running back, was elected in Miami Saturday, where he played college.

He announced his selection on his Instagram account.

James retired in 2009 with 12,246 rushing yards and 3,364 yards receiving. He was the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year in 1999 and won the league’s rushing title his first two years.

The five players will be formally announced during Saturday’s NFL Honors program Saturday night and will also be recognized during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The enshrinement ceremony will be held Aug. 8 in Canton, Ohio.