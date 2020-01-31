MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sustainability is at the heart of the Frost Science Museum’s mission.

It’s why there are year-round exhibits educating visitors on renewable energy, including the power of the sun.

CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer caught up with Dr. Angela Colbert, the museum’s knight vice president of education, who explained how the museum is accomplishing that.

“Everything that we do here at Frost Science is to teach people about sustainability. And how we can be part of a more sustainable and resilient community as a whole here in Miami,” she said. “So everything from the way our building was designed. It was designed to capture sea breezes so that we have to use less air conditioning. Our roof is designed, it captures rain water. All these aspects that can really help enforce green practices moving forward.”

Dr. Colbert then walked Setzer over to an interactive display that engages visitors.

The installation teaches guests how renewable energy works and how they can use it to power different things.

Setzer noticed there was a solar panel above the display, which Dr. Colbert explained was just one of many used by the museum.

“So we actually have a little, mini solar farm. It is located on the roof of two of our buildings,” she said. “It produces energy that offsets our total energy that we do. So the energy actually goes back into the grid of Miami-Dade to contribute to the overall system.”