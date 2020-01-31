



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With three days until the Big Game, fans at Super Bowl LIVE are hyped and ready for Sunday.

“It’s pretty awesome to have the entire world’s eyes on our state and to be able to see so many people coming together having fun,” said Rams fan Jim Mabbott. “We’ve met so many people here from all over the country all over the world.”

Bayfront Park’s fan festival brings together football fans young and old.

The event, already on its fifth day, offers concerts, food vendors, create-your-own trading cards and so much more.

Some who showed up just days before the big game were lucky enough to get a prime seat in front of the real action.

“I was on top of the world when I got the call saying that he won these tickets book your flight get down here and I’m here,” said Clif Thomas.

Thomas is a diehard Cowboys fan from Dallas. He won super bowl tickets through his job.

He got off a flight around 1 p.m. Thursday and headed straight to Bayfront Park.

“Dallas hosted the Super Bowl once it was snowing,” he said. “This is the perfect city for it.”

The Kansas City Chiefs will be hosting a pep rally for fans on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. That event is free.