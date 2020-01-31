MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool, quiet morning across South Florida with low temperatures in the mid-60s.
Highs will climb to the upper 70s in the afternoon. Clouds will build and storms will develop later.
The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting a slight risk of strong to severe storms. Some storms may produce heavy rain, localized flooding, gusty winds, lightning, and isolated tornadoes.
With a very moist, unstable atmosphere, we will remain unsettled Friday night through Saturday with the potential for passing storms and gusty downpours.
By Saturday night a front will sweep through. Drier, cooler air will move in Sunday as high pressure takes over.
We’ll enjoy bright sunshine on Super Bowl Sunday. It will be breezy and pleasant with highs in the low 70s. We’ll cool down to the mid-60s to kick off the big game and temperatures will tumble to the low 60s by the middle and end of the game. Lows fall to the 50s Sunday night into Monday morning.
