



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers take the field Sunday for Super Bowl 54.

As game day approaches, fans are arriving and final preparations are being made for the world’s biggest one day sporting event.

Outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, large banners for each team hang down as crews put the final touches on the stadium inside and out, in preparation for some 65,000 fans who paid big bucks for tickets to the big game.

At the airports, Miami International Airport reports that 400 private jets have arrived which is double the usual number.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport says Jet Blue added 12 charter flights.

Opa-Locka Executive Airport, as seen from Chopper 4, shows dozens of parked luxury private jets, after flying in their high-paying passengers for the game.

WATCH: Aerials Over Opa-Locka Executive Airport

Vic Clabeau and Mark Castanon, die hard 49er fans, are in town for the game. They spent $30,000 on premium Super Bowl tickets and they are spending another couple thousand dollars on accommodations for their five-night stay.

Related: Complete Coverage To Super Bowl 54 in Miami

“Our 49ers have been here for two other Super Bowls. It’s a lucky place,” said Castanon.

Hotels are full, restaurants are busy, and the roads are jammed.

Ocean Drive in South Beach is shutdown to all vehicle traffic so visitors can roam freely.

Related: Super Bowl Traffic, Road Closures and Alternate Routes

“Remember it’s warm here and cold everywhere else. It’s gonna break records,” said Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau head Bill Talbert. He expects the event to break all records for economic impact.

“This is our 11th Super Bowl and if you look at our top ten days, three are Super Bowls,” he said. “The media coverage we get for an entire week is priceless.”

CBS4 talked to a group four young men who drove from Kansas City to Miami to be here for Super Bowl Sunday.

“It was cold. 26 degrees and snow. Now we’re in shorts. It’s a blast,” said Chiefs fan Jason Knight.

“It’s been 50 years for the Chiefs. It’s worth it,” said Juan Chavez who says he paid more than $5,000 for his Super Bowl ticket.

James Adair said he had to be here for his team.

“They support themselves as a team and off the field they support the fans so everybody is good as a family.”

Talbert says the spotlight is on South Florida and locals should remember the spotlight is on us.

“When you see people, tell them ‘Thank you’. They are coming into our home so welcome them.”