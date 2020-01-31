PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – There is a heavy police presence near Mar-a-Lago Friday afternoon after a security breach.
Eastbound Southern Blvd is blocked off at multiple points from South Olive Avenue to Flagler Drive.
Palm Beach Police say there is an ongoing investigation and the sheriff’s office is the lead investigative agency.
The sheriff’s office said the Florida Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a black SUV which was headed toward two security check points at President Donald Trump’s private resort.
The SUV breached both security check points heading towards the main entrance. Officials said shots were fired at the vehicle. They are now trying to determine who fired them.
The vehicle then fled while being pursued by FHP and the sheriff’s office helicopter. It was eventually stopped and two people were taken into custody.
President Trump is set to arrive at the resort early Friday evening.
