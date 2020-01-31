MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino was rocking Friday night thanks to Miami Hurricanes legend and NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis.
Lewis was hosting the “Century Celebration” that saw elite guests include big names in the football world, TV celebs and real heavyweights in the sports sphere.
Everyone was spreading the love for the Ray of Hope Foundation, which was founded by Lewis to uplift those in need through hope videos.
“Let me give you this push. That we can’t give up, we cannot give up,” he said. “And that’s what Ray of Hope is all about. You can’t give up and you can’t give in.”
Miami Hurricane alumni Bernie Kosar was also in attendance. He said it felt like a homecoming party for all the U players who came out in support.
While not part of the U crew, Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith showed up to lend his support for the good cause.
“We don’t see each other that often. When you have someone doing something for a great cause, obviously at a beautiful hotel, it makes it all worth,” he said. “You try to do as much as you can… and just support.”
