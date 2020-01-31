MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Venezuela’s interim President Juan Guaidó will be headlining a rally in Miami this weekend.

Guaidó has started his second year as President of Venezuela with a campaign to oust socialist Nicolás Maduro and has been on an international tour gathering support for the cause of ‘freedom in Venezuela.’

Miami marks the last stop for Guaidó during his international trip. President Guaidó’s tour included visits to Colombia, Europe, and Canada, where he held meetings with world leaders.

“Now we have more opportunities to achieve a transition,” said Guaidó during his recent trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“The struggle of Venezuelans is the same struggle of Cubans, Nicaraguans and all peoples oppressed by dictatorships. That is why I summon you all to join and mobilize in Miami this Saturday.”

“Long live Venezuela and a free Latin America!” Guaidó said on Twitter.

The rally will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Miami Airport Convention Center, in the 700 block of NW 72nd Ave.

“The event is open to those who love freedom in the region and the world,” organizers said.

Those attending the event should arrive by noon, without backpacks, purses, or bags to expedite entry to the facility.

The US Secret Service will be providing security for the Venezuelan president during the event and for the rest of his stay in South Florida.

No word if President Guaidó will be meeting with President Donald Trump during his visit to South Florida or if President Trump will be attending the rally.

President Donald Trump will be in South Florida this weekend.

A meeting between the young Venezuelan leader and President Trump would reinforce the support that the US administration has given Guaidó.

That support was recently reiterated in Colombia by the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during an anti-terrorism summit.