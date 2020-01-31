FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Crews worked through the night to fix yet another sewer line break in Fort Lauderdale.

This is the seventh break to flood streets with sludge in about seven weeks.

Some residents say the city’s sewage system problems are now bordering on the absurd and it’s a situation no one should have to put up with.

The break occurred in a 42-inch main at George English Park, right across the street from the Galleria Mall, Thursday morning. This is a main transmission line in the city, it runs for seven and a half miles, Parts of it have broken four times since December.

“It smells like a mixture of well, fecal matter and sour eggs,” said resident Curtis Park. He lives nearby and could smell it downwind.

“It reeks, it’s awful,” he added. “I was on a boat about a mile south of here and we have a north wind today and I could smell it around Las Olas on my way up here.”

“I’m as frustrated as they are that we continue to have these breaks,” said City Manager Chris Lagerbloom. “The pipe went in in the early 70’s and it’s at its useful life.”

Complicating things, more sewage is spewing into the Middle River through the storm drain system.

“It’s disgusting to be quite honest with you,” said Curtis Parker.

He believes the city’s development is to blame.

“The infrastructure that exists here isn’t capable of handling all the people that currently live here,” he said.

Others are concerned about the effect on the environment and tourism, with frequent water advisories shutting down water access.

“This has devastated my business,” said boat captain Jeff Maggio. “This has been going on for close to a month now. I’ve been taking my clients to Haulover, down to Miami. I’m literally afraid to get them wet. I don’t want them touching the water. I’m afraid to get bait in these canals.”

State environmental regulators are aware of the sewage spills into rivers and canals and have told the city they will likely face fines.

It’s already been costly for the city with the previous six sewer main breaks costing a total of more than $14 million. The cost of replacing the entire system could be well over a billion dollars and take decades.

Crews are working on a bypass which they hope to have complete and ready to switch over by midnight on Friday when the flow is at the lowest.

Once the bypass is up and running, crews will work to repair the broken section. They are hoping to have that repair done by late Sunday or early Monday.

A precautionary advisory for water-related recreational activities is in effect for the Middle River and surrounding waterways. The boundaries of the advisory are as follows: NE 26 Street (north); Las Olas Boulevard (south); North Victoria Park Road (west); and the Intracoastal Waterway (east).

In addition, the following restrictions will be in effect immediately:

• George English Lake is closed until further notice.

• George English Park Boat Ramp is closed until further notice.

The precautionary advisory will remain in effect until further notice.