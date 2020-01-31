



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Looking for an out-of-this-world adventure? Look no further than the Frost Planetarium at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami. It is an experience like no other.

From the comfort of your seat, visitors take a visual odyssey to the very edge of the universe to visit the planets and watch the stars in ways never imagined. The experience will make you feel like you are flying through the universe at light speed.

From outer space, guests come back to earth all the way to the sub atomic world.

Does it sound fascinating? Well it is!

“This is amazing I wish it were a theater so I could come every weekend,” said visitor Gerbais Attang.

Well, it actually is a 250-seat theater with a 16-million-color 8K projection, surround sound, and a vast dome screen for an out of this world experience which simulates a nearly 360-degree view of the cosmos.

“This is one of the most technologically sophisticated planetariums on the planet,” said Frost Planetarium Director Mark Bennett. “We are very proud of that and we love to have people come and share our passion about astronomy and the universe.”

Aside from taking visitors of all ages on a journey to outer space and beyond, they offer several educational shows like The Hidden Wonders Of Our Solar System, a journey through our Solar System and beyond. Guests also learn about what will be visible in the night sky of South Florida that evening.

Academy Award-winning actress Whoopi Goldberg narrates Journey To The Stars, a voyage through space and time to experience the birth, life, and death of stars, including our own Sun.

Another show is Phantom of the Universe: The Hunt for Dark Matter, narrated by Academy Award-winning actress Tilda Swinton. This show delves deeper into modern knowledge of space, exploring such topics as dark matter, the Big Bang, and particle colliders.

Once the sun goes down, it is a much different scene inside the Planetarium.

Since the 1970’s the Planetarium has been mesmerizing guests with a spectacular laser light show. Now at their new home at Frost, visitors can rock and roll under the 67-foot dome to the iconic tunes of Pink Floyd, Lady Gaga, Daft Puck, Beyoncé and The Beatles.

The laser light shows takes place two Fridays a month and the shows rotate throughout the year, each with a different line up.

Click here for show times and more information.