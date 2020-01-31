WATCH LIVEImpeachment trial of President Trump continues
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Weston man is facing federal charges Friday morning after the FBI said he flew a drone over restricted air space in Miami Beach.

The FBI says 46-year-old Yorgan Teran is charged with violating the temporary flight restrictions, which were set up to protect the public during Super Bowl weekend.

According to agents, Teran flew a drone over the restricted air space on Ocean Drive and 8th Street without authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration.

If convicted, he faces one year in federal prison.

