Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Weston man is facing federal charges Friday morning after the FBI said he flew a drone over restricted air space in Miami Beach.
The FBI says 46-year-old Yorgan Teran is charged with violating the temporary flight restrictions, which were set up to protect the public during Super Bowl weekend.
According to agents, Teran flew a drone over the restricted air space on Ocean Drive and 8th Street without authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration.
If convicted, he faces one year in federal prison.
You must log in to post a comment.