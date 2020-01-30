Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A massage therapist is behind bars, accused of sexual assault.
A 60-year-old victim says Jorge Espinosa, 54, sexually assaulted her during her massage at ‘Miami Lotus Massage.’
The establishment is located in the 10100 block of SW 72nd Street.
Espinosa faced a judge Thursday morning during bond court, where sexual battery charges were brought up against him.
Miami judge Mindy Glazer set Espinosa’s bond at $15,000.
He’s been ordered to stay away from the victim.
