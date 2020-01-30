WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
Filed Under:Jorge Espinosa, Local TV, Miami News, Sexual Assault

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A massage therapist is behind bars, accused of sexual assault.

A 60-year-old victim says Jorge Espinosa, 54, sexually assaulted her during her massage at ‘Miami Lotus Massage.’

The establishment is located in the 10100 block of SW 72nd Street.

Espinosa faced a judge Thursday morning during bond court, where sexual battery charges were brought up against him.

Miami judge Mindy Glazer set Espinosa’s bond at $15,000.

He’s been ordered to stay away from the victim.

Comments