MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A family-owned and operated market place, Norman Brothers Produce is a South Florida landmark.

The market has been in the same Southwest Miami-Dade location for more than 50 years.

Their mission, says Chef J. Suggs, is to provide customers everything they need for a healthy and fresh meal.

“A lot of people get hung up on the name and think we’re just fruits and veggies but we have prepared foods. That’s my job, a bakery, full deli, seafood comes fresh daily. We have a juice bar and more. We try to source everything locally when we can. If you haven’t been here you have to come,” said Suggs.

It’s the perfect spot to gather the ingredients to make a great meal to watch the big game on Super Bowl Sunday.

To mark the occasion, how about a delicious chicken enchilada soup.

Here is the recipe:

INGREDIENTS

1 teaspoon olive oil

¾ cup diced yellow onion

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon chili powder

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

Salt & pepper to taste

8 ounces diced green chiles

2 – 10-ounce cans green enchilada sauce

4 cups chicken broth

2 – 15-ounce cans cannellini beans, rinsed & drained

1 rotisserie chicken, boned and shredded

4 ounces low fat cream cheese, at room temperature

1 cup plain non-fat Greek yogurt

Cilantro for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

Heat the oil in a Dutch oven, sauté the onions for 3 minutes and add garlic, sauté another minute. Add cumin, chili powder, smoked paprika, salt & pepper and stir to combine the ingredients.

Add green chiles, enchilada sauce, beans, shredded chicken and chicken broth and let it simmer for 30 minutes.

Mix Greek yogurt and cream cheese together. Mix some of the warm broth into the yogurt, cream cheese mix. This will temper the mixture so that it doesn’t curdle. Add to the soup pot and whisk everything together.

Garnish with cilantro