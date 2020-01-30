



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In just about three days, 65,000 people will make their way to Miami Gardens for the NFL’s biggest games of the year – Super Bowl 54.

On that Sunday, those heading to the game at Hard Rock Stadium will have to be patient.

First off, traffic in South Florida is awful. With the addition of thousands of more people all trying to get to the stadium in a specific time period, expect major roads to the stadium, including the I-95, the Florida Turnpike, and I-75 to the west, to be packed.

Tailgating is not allowed on the stadium grounds or parking lots. Tailgating before the game helps spread out the flow of vehicles going to the stadium. With its elimination, it may very well be a different story.

There are also a number of road closures in Miami Gardens scheduled for Sunday.

Road closure northbound NW 27th Ave at NW 191 St.

Road closure at NW 199th St at NW 14th Ct.

Road closure eastbound NW 199th St at NW 27th Ave.

Road closure northbound NW 27th Ave at NW 199th St.

Road closure at the 2X exit of the southbound Turnpike and all northbound traffic at the Golden Glades interchange.

There will also be a number of park closures in the city.

Buccaneer Park will close at Noon

Dr. Lester Brown Park will be closed

Norwood Park will close at Noon

Norwood Pool will be closed

Betty T. Ferguson Recreational will be closed to the general public; however, the facility will be open to Stub Hub customers picking up Super Bowl tickets

The Parking Situation

If you are going to the game and plan to park, you’ll need a parking permit. Get them at parksuperbowl.com.

A parking permit for standard-sized cars, trucks, and SUVs is $120. Permits for limousines, minibusses, and buses run from $240 to $360.

Drivers are urged to get their parking passes in advance.

Only those with tickets to the Super Bowl will be allowed to park at the stadium’s NFL-managed lots. Stadium lots open at 1 p.m. and the gates to the stadium open at 2 p.m.

For those used to downloading tickets or parking lot permits to their phones and then showing them when required, it’s not going to work at the Super Bowl

That means they will need to print the permit.

Parking permits for standard-sized cars and SUVs will be sent to the buyer’s email along with directions the lot or garage shortly after purchase, according to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald. It will then need to be printed out and given to the parking attendant at the designated lot.

There will be handicapped parking in select lots.

Also, all parking permit sales are final.

For those going to the game, but don’t want to drive to the stadium, there are options.

For example, take the green Metrorail line to the Tri-Rail transfer station. From there, catch an Uber or Lyft to the stadium, which is about a 25 minute ride, according to The Sun-Sentinel.

For a shorter ride shares trip, transfer to the Tri-Rail line at that stop, get off at Golden Glades. That way it’s only a 10 minute trip to the stadium.

For those coming from Broward, the Tri-Rail to Golden Glades and ride-sharing is the way to go.

Both Uber and Lyft will not offer any special rates on game day and will most likely hike their prices given the demand.

Another option is Brightline. They are offering a Big Game Survival Kit which includes 10 one-way rides valid at all Brightline stations and restaurant coupons.

On Sunday, they will have two free shuttle buses which will take riders from the Fort Lauderdale Station to a Walmart parking lot across the street from the stadium. However, there is no return shuttle.

Lyft will give Brightline ticket holders a $5 discount on rides to or from any Brightline station.

Brightline’s Big Game Survival Kit costs $130.

Those wanting to book a lift to the game from Lyft can request a ride from Lyft’s designated pick-up and drop-off points around Miami.

Various pick-up and drop-off points, as well as special offers on some trips, will be available.

Lyft’s pick up and drop-off spots that will help riders easily connect with their ride.

• NE 2nd Ave & NE 4th St (Miami Dade College)

• NE 2nd Ave & E Flagler (Alfred Dupont Building)

• NE 1st Ave & 3th St (Mondu / Miami Dade College)

• NE 1st Ave & E Flagler St (La Social)

• Miami Central Virgin Station

• Arsht Center: 1367 NE 1st Ave Parking

• N Miami Ave and NW 21st St

• Nw 29th St and NW 2nd Ave

• NW 5th Ave and NW 26th St

• 2nd Ave and NW 21st St

• Miami Beach Parking Lot: 1701 Convention Dvr

Lyft allows riders to schedule rides up to 7 days in advance, which also locks in the predicted rate based on the average fare at that time helping to reduce stress about early morning travel or pickups.